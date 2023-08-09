alleged ghost horse frightens the inhabitants of Ibagué

An unusual event has terrified the inhabitants of Ibagué, it is the appearance of a supposed ghost in the form of a horsewhich wanders the streets of the city in the early hours of the morning and was captured on video.

The alleged entity in the form of an animal was first seen in the capital of the department of Tolima, apparently, more than a month ago, however, nobody knows anything about him.

However, a young managed to capture the figure of the horse on video at 3:00 A.M. while wandering calmly down a street.

The curious thing is that it emits almost no sound and gives the impression that it disappears when passing through a post, causing all kinds of comments.

The man named Uriel Vásquez, who recorded the video, said that It is not the first time they have seen him in the sector and that it has already caused fear, so he uploaded the video to his TikTok account to see the opinion of others.

Meanwhile, the clip has reached more than half a million views and generated divine opinions among those who claim that it may be an entity, as well as among people who point out that it is a normal horse.

“He’s a normal horse, I don’t see what’s weird in him”“He leaves at that time because he knows that at that time there are no human cars and he can rest easy” y “The horse generates shadow, I mean, it’s normal then”are some of the comments.

On the other hand, some believers of the extranormal expressed that they had heard it, in addition, that they also associate the time with something paranormal and associate it with legends.

“Very true, I have heard it at more or less two o’clock”, “it could be paranormal or a simple horse that leaves at that time”read in other comments on the video.

Although there is no explanation for this, the young man, who called himself a paranormal expert, uploaded another video in which he gave his opinion, stating that since the time he recorded the video, he had not seen him again until after 20 days.

“What do I think of the horse: It’s not a ghost, it’s not a ghost, but we do know and know perfectly well that there are animals that can be possessed by spiritual entities. It may be that this little horse, this little animal, could be possessed by some spiritual entity,” Vasquez said.

Finally, the aforementioned emphasized that the times that the horse has passed through the sector, some of the inhabitants have died and others have resulted in health problems.

The case continues to give something to talk about and subject continues to track of the quadruped

See the video of the alleged ghost horse in Ibagué

