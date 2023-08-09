Home » Andrés Iniesta Joins Emirates FC: A New Challenge at the Age of 39
Andrés Iniesta, the legendary Barcelona player and former member of the Spain national team, has explained why he chose to join Emirates FC over other offers, such as Inter Miami, where he would have been reunited with former teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. Speaking at his presentation as the new Emirates FC player, Iniesta expressed his appreciation for the interest shown in him but ultimately felt that the UAE club wanted him the most. He cited the president and the overall confidence the club placed in him as the primary deciding factors.

Iniesta, now 39 years old and with twenty years of professional football under his belt, expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter in his life and his motivation to continue enjoying the sport. He sees his move to Emirates FC as a new challenge for both himself and his family. Iniesta recently signed a one-year contract with the option for renewal.

Looking ahead to his retirement, the midfielder shared that he has a passion for various endeavors beyond football. One of these is the training and growth of young athletes, which he has been involved with through his academies. Iniesta expressed his desire to continue expanding and nurturing these ventures.

Emirates FC is one of the top five teams in the United Arab Emirates, and Iniesta aims to contribute to the team’s growth and success. With his wealth of experience, he vows to do everything possible to support his teammates during his time at the club.

Iniesta’s decision to continue playing at the age of 39 demonstrates his enduring skills and passion for the game. As he embarks on this new adventure with Emirates FC, football fans around the world eagerly await his contributions on the field.

