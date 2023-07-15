Home » Degradative
The renowned artist El Meke presents the release of his new single, entitled “Malagradecida”. This song was written by El Meke and music producer Will Munar, a hit that already seeks to be a hymn that addresses experiences of betrayal and disloyalty in relationships.

“Malagradecida” was recorded in the city of Medellín, this musical production shows the great vocal talent of El Meke and all his versatility, reflecting the passion and dedication in his project.

In addition to the release of the single, El Meke presents the music video that accompanies “Malagradecida”, this was shot in the city of Barranquilla, the video, under the direction of 6609 FILMS, tells the story of an empty and meaningless house after the departure of an ungrateful person. With a captivating narrative and high-quality visual production, the video perfectly complements the essence of the song.

EL MEKE continues to give people something to talk about on their social networks, showing great growth in followers due to their generation of content, meanwhile, they are preparing to visit several cities in the country with their music.

“Unthankful” will be available on all digital audio and video platforms from Friday June 30 under the Codiscos label.

