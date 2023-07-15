Home » Palermo, loses control of the scooter and crashes into the sidewalk
Serious accident in the night in Palermo. A 46-year-old man lost control while riding a scooter and crashed into a curb. The accident took place around 3 this night in Via Ernesto Basile. The driver was immediately transported to the Civic Hospital of Palermo, due to the strong impact…

