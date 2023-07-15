Home » Dwyane Wade takes ownership of Chicago Sky
Ready to officially enter the Hall of Fame, Dwyane Wade is celebrating with a new entrepreneurial adventure: the former NBA champion, already owned by the Utah Jazz, has announced that he has joined the ownership of the Chicago Sky in the WNBA. Wade joins other former sportsmen in the women’s league like Tom Brady (Las Vegas Aces), Alex Rodriguez (Minnesota Lynx) and Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Sparks).

