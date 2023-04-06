Home Sports West Ham Newcastle 1-5, video, gol e highlights
West Ham Newcastle 1-5, video, gol e highlights

by admin
West Ham Newcastle 1-5, video, gol e highlights

Newcastle strolled at West Ham in the added time of the 7th day, trimming 5 goals on Moyes’ team: braces for Wilson and Joelinton and Isak’s goal for the Magpies. Zouma scored the only goal in the momentary 2-1 draw by the Londoners, protagonists of various defensive errors and never really in the game

