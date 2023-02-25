Russell Westbrook comments on his first game with the Los Angeles Clippers jersey, 17 points, 14 assists but also 7 losses and 6 fouls in the daring defeat against the Sacramento Kings.

“All the points scored? I think it’s the effect of the All Star Game…I’m trying to find ways to be effective when I’m on the hardwood. I’m ready to do anything asked of me, whether it’s placing blocks, ball handling, cutting, whatever…. I just try my best to make an impact on the game and use my IQ to be able to make plays for my teammates.”

The Clippers crowd gave the ex UCLA a great welcome, cheering from the moment he stepped out for warm-up to his 6th foul in the second overtime.

“Having the chance to take the field and compete is something I don’t take for granted. Not only that, but also the support of the organization, my teammates, the fans, overall, it was a fantastic debut, but sadly without the win…And that’s the saddest part, but beyond that, the fact that I was able to go out on the pitch and compete, the whole support system around me in this match was top notch. So I really appreciate that.”

After the race, Paul George also commented on the first of Westbrook, his teammate already in Oklahoma City.

“It went more or less as I imagined … We saw the first glimpses of why many of us were convinced that Russ needed this team, his contribution in so many aspects of the game.”

The Clippers set new franchise records for points scored and season highs for assists (39) and three-pointers (26).

“We needed a point guard, someone who could lead us on offense and create easy baskets. It was a real necessity for this group.”