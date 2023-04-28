Western media revealed that Bellingham has a heart for Real Madrid and will start price negotiations within a few days – yqqlm

Original title: Western media revealed that Bellingham has a heart for Real Madrid and will start price negotiations within a few days

On April 28th, Beijing time, according to the comprehensive reports of Western media “Aspen” and “Marca”, Dortmund’s England midfielder Bellingham has made a choice, and Real Madrid will start negotiations to introduce him in the future.

According to Western media reports, Real Madrid executives will go to Germany in the next few days to discuss Bellingham’s transfer with Dortmund.

Bellingham has long been an important target of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and other teams. With Liverpool withdrawing from the competition and Real Madrid and Manchester City meeting in the semi-finals of the Champions League, it is difficult to say whether the Western media intends to use this to create momentum.

But at the same time, Western media also pointed out that Dortmund’s asking price for Bellingham has always been 150 million euros. Real Madrid will not spend such a sum of money to complete this deal, but if the player himself belongs to Real Madrid, the club is still operating. This transfer will gain certain advantages and confidence, which will facilitate them to lower the price.

It is a little embarrassing that “Aspen” said that Bellingham has already selected Real Madrid, while “Marca” believes that Real Madrid is still fighting for it.

(Editor: Smiling Jiuquan)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: