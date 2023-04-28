Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, the versatile tablet now costs a PITTY on Amazon

Equipped with a display da 8,7″ The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is an Android tablet whose bezel is minimized and comfortable compact shape make it the ideal companion to keep you company wherever you go, fit to be held in hand for hours. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite it integrates seamlessly with the ecosystem of Galaxy devices, from the phone to the earphones, thus configuring itself as the ideal choice for those who wish to have devices always connected to each other, having the ability to switch from one to the other in a fluid, easy and fast way. Today it can be yours for granted for only €119shipping included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite given away on Amazon

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the ideal travel companion to enjoy content and games on the go, at an affordable price. With one 8.7 inch screen, housed in a sleek and durable metal case, the compact Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is ultra-portable. The narrow bezels around the display and the powerful Dual Speaker con Dolby Atmos allow you to fully immerse yourself when watching a movie or video or playing your favorite video game.

Thanks to the internal memory of 32GB and expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card, it has plenty of room for all kinds of content; and the quad-core processor helps ensure that everything runs smoothly and quickly. Don’t choose practicality over style. With the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet you can have both, all in a slim and compact format. Thanks to the thickness of 8.0 mm and a weight of only 366 g, this handy tablet enters comfortably in your bag without weighing down your travels.

Navigate easily with one hand. The motions and gestures menu allows you to go back, see recent apps or go back to the home screen, all simply by swiping with your thumb. The dozens of functions of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet are at your fingertips. With a long life battery and the 15W Quick Charge, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is perfect for watching the new trending show or playing games on the go. Featuring a durable metal cover and slim bezel, you can make it your own today for only €119 thanks to the promotion on Amazon with shipping costs included.

