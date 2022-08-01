Original title: What a look!Former Tottenham scout: He was questioned when he signed Son Heung-min, thinking he could not shoot

On the evening of August 1st, Beijing time, according to the Mirror, former Tottenham scout and current Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell said in an interview that he received a lot of attention when he introduced Sun Xingmin to Tottenham. question.

Son Heung-min is now a recognised Tottenham legend, but his abilities were publicly questioned by some staff at the start of the 2015/16 season, according to the Mirror.

Tottenham signed Son Heung-min from Bayer Leverkusen for £22 million in August 2015, when he made 87 appearances and scored 29 goals at Leverkusen. Son Heung-min’s performance in the early days of joining Tottenham was not bright enough. He was 23 years old at the time and played 40 times in the 2015/16 season, scoring only 8 goals.

Mitchell said in an interview: In my first year at Tottenham, some of my decisions received a lot of criticism. The signing of Son Heung-min was the center of criticism. Players are also people. It takes time to settle down and adapt to the team.

There is such a saying inside and outside that Son Heung-min's shot is not good. I still remember a Tottenham staff member coming to me to watch training and share the atmosphere. But I said, you are wrong. Look at Son Heung-min's career with two different clubs. He is a very good finisher. We've been watching this for years.

