What a relief! Emma Meesseman gives Fenerbahce the Turkish Cup at the last minute with a three-pointer in overtime

Emma Meesseman has started the new year in a winning way with Fenerbahce. The Belgian Cat won the Turkish Cup with her team on Friday and crowned herself the match winner with a nice buzzer beater. Thanks to her late three-pointer, Fenerbahce defeated defending champion CBK Mersin 79-76 in the final. Meesseman was named MVP (Most Valuable Player, ed.) of the tournament.

It was not clear from the initial phase of the match that Fenerbahce still had to do everything they could to win. They started the match dominantly and won both the first and second quarters. Mersin fought back into the match in the second period and forced overtime with the score tied at 71-71. In this, Meesseman emerged as a savior. With a clever three-pointer as the buzzer sounded, she gave her team the victory.

Meesseman rounded off a strong performance with her late three-pointer. The 30-year-old basketball player totaled 18 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists in the final. She also recorded commendable figures in the semi-finals (22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) against Ormanspor and in the quarter-finals against Nesibe Aydin (11 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists).

It is already the second trophy this season for Meesseman and Fenerbahce, which won the European Super Cup in September. In 2023, the Turkish club further won the national title and the Euroleague. For Meesseman it is the twentieth prize of her club career.

