Sports

What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions: Tuesday, April 25

Today, Tuesday, April 25, a new day begins in LaLigaas well as the quarterfinals in Euroleague. In addition, we will enjoy a new dawn with the nba playoffs, whose first round begins to face the final stretch.

19:30 – Girona vs. Real Madrid – LaLiga

Montilivi will open the day on the 31st. The Catalan team, located in the middle of the table and with their permanence almost assured, will receive a visit from a Real Madrid who wants to continue putting pressure on Barça in the standings.

The Whites are clearly favorites in a game that, a priori, seems uneven, especially taking into account the good form that the team led by Ancelotti is going through: six wins in seven games.

1. The victory of Real Madrid is paid to [1.62].

Sin Benzemaeverything indicates that Rodrygo will occupy the position of nine at the albivermello stadium. The carioca comes from making a doublet in his last title, which took place at Stamford Bridge a week ago.

2. Rodrygo scores a goal at any time is quoted at [2.3].

20:45 – Real Madrid vs. Partizan – Euroleague

The quarterfinals of the Euroleague begin, where the Real Madrid (23-11) He will be the first Spaniard to jump on stage. His rival Partizan of Belgrade (20-14), He arrives with a spectacular run of eleven victories in the last twelve games.

Discover the best guide to not miss a single detail of the 2023 Euroleague playoffs.

In any case, the history between both entities is completely decanted for those of Chus Mateo: 19-3. In the visit of the Serbs to WiZink last November, a local victory by 105-97.

See also  Baroffio at the helm of regional handball

1. The triumph of Real Madrid is paid to [1.32].

You can enjoy this clash and all the Euroleague playoffs through Betfair Live Video.

9:00 p.m. – Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad – LaLiga

The Champions at stake. The Real Sociedad, fourth with 54 points, will visit in Heliopolis the Real Betis, fifth with 48 units.

Those of Imanol Alguacil are running into a wall every time they leave San Sebastián: only one win in their last eight away games (Spanish, 2-3). For its part, Betis have won three of the four most recent clashes against the txuri-urdin team.

1. The victory of Real Betis is paid to [3.1].

If we opt for a defeat for Real Sociedad, it should also be added that the blue and white team has not scored any goals during the last six games in which he has not been able to score.

2. Both teams do not score is quoted at [1.84].

03:00 (miércoles) – Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – NBA

Quinto series match. The Nuggets lead by 3-1 and they could seal the pass to the semifinals in front of their audience. Minnesota was able to win the last game in overtime, but only with the magnificent version that Nikola Jokic is showing, any hint of a comeback seems like an impossible mission.

Discover here the best guide for the NBA playoffs 2023.

In Denver, the four games that both franchises have played this season, both in the regular phase and in the playoffs, ended with triunfo local. In fact, some went with a marker as bulky as the 146-112 which occurred in February or 109-80 of the first game of this series.

See also  Arsenal out of Europe: How will Europa League loss affect title challenge?

1. The Denver Nuggets win by 9 or more points is paid to [1.73].

Nikola Jokic comes from giving a scoring display: 43 points. Earlier, in the third game, he signed a triple-doblethe one he almost did two nights before, when he was missing a rebound and an assist.

2. Nikola Jokic adds more than 46.5 between points, rebounds and assists is quoted at [1.73].

