where to see the blues on tv – breaking latest news

In Auckland, Italy is playing to qualify for the round of 16 of the women’s soccer World Cup: by beating South Africa, coach Milena Bertolini’s minimum goal would be achieved

Women’s Italy is back on the field at the World Cup which is being held in Australia and New Zealand. After the victory against Argentina on their debut (1-0, 24 July) and the heavy defeat against Sweden (5-0, 29 July), the Azzurri will face South Africa tomorrow morning, Wednesday 2 August. Kick-off at 9 am Italian time: the match will be broadcast on Rai Uno and streamed on Rai Play.

Bertolini and the blues for the round of 16

However this match will go, essential for qualifying for the round of 16, for many the future of coach Milena Bertolini is already marked. But beyond these speeches, Italy is in full swing to qualify for the round of 16. Of course, the Azzurri are aware that they can no longer make mistakes.

Italy qualifies if…

Data in hand, if they win they are certain of going through to the next round, while if they draw, they will need to look at the result of the other match between Sweden (already qualified) and Argentina. In the event of a victory for the Swedes (or a draw) the Azzurri will go to the knockout phase. But if the Argentines, surprisingly, were to beat the most popular Swedes, Italy would not be equal. At that point the two teams would find themselves paired on 4 points, but the South Americans would be rewarded by the goal difference (which currently sees the Azzurri at -4 and Albiceleste at -1).

Minimum finish line

Italy doesn’t want to think about these calculations, but only about the match against South Africa. Hitting the round of 16 would be important for the entire women’s movement and also the minimum goal declared on the eve of the World Cup.

Possible next opponent: Holland or the United States

The opponent will come out of group E, that of the leaders Holland, which at the moment occupies 9th place in the world ranking (the blues are 16th), and of the United States, multiple world champions but surprisingly second after the 0-0 draw with Portugal (with 9′ very long minutes of added time and a post hit in the 92nd minute by Ana Capeta) .

