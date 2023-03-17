Of Salvatore Riggio

Inter, Milan, Naples are still in the running for the quarterfinals. The guide to following the draws for the Champions League and, subsequently, those for the Europa League and Conference

A few more hours and we will know the fate of our three Italians – Milan, Inter and Napoli – still in the running for the Champions League. Three A teams like in 2006. It was the dream of Italian football and it became reality.

How the draws work Start at 12 in Nyon: will be broadcast on Sky Sport24, Canale 20 Mediaset and streaming on Sky Go, Now TV and Amazon Prime Video. This is an open draw. There are no seeds and no national protection, so clubs can face opponents from the same association and sides they have met before in the group stage. The draws for the Europa League will follow at 1pm and the Conference League at 2pm.

Possible, therefore, an all-Italian derby (Inter-Naples or Milan-Naples) or even the Euroderby between Rossoneri and Nerazzurri as in 2003 and 2005. Today, not only the quarter-finals will be decided. There will be three draws: one for the quarter-finals, another for the semi-finals based on the results of the previous round and the last one to determine the home team in the final.

The date The first legs of the Champions League quarter-finals are scheduled Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 Aprilwith returns after just a week, ie on 18 and 19 April. The semi-finals will instead take place on 9 or 10 and 16 or 17 May with the final which will close the entire edition on Saturday 10 June at the Atatrk stadium in Istanbul. See also All Blacks, the story of Italrugby's opponents

The eight teams Beyond Milan, Inter and Naples, there are also in the running Bayern Monaco, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City e Real Madrid. As you can easily imagine, there are many pitfalls for our teams. Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Real Madrid seem out of reach; then there are teams not to be underestimated such as Benfica, Chelsea and Napoli. Finally, Inter and Milan: the only teams in the quarter-finals that finished second in their respective Champions League groups.

Haaland scared everyone In the round of 16 Manchester City with the 7-0 trimmed against Leipzig was the great protagonist. Above all, Haaland, the man of records. The Norwegian striker comes from five goals scored against the Germans on Tuesday 14 March. Like him only Messi in 2012 (five seals at Bayer Leverkusen) and Luiz Adriano in 2014 (five goals at Bate Borisov at the time of Shakhtar). In short, perhaps better to avoid it immediately.