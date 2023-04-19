Home » Where will FC Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City be broadcast today?
FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City are playing their second leg in the Champions League today. But where will the quarter-final duel be broadcast? SPOX has the answer for you.

On Wednesday, April 19, FC Bayern Munich hosts Manchester City in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The kick-off of the European Cup game is scheduled for 9 p.m. The Allianz Arena in Munich serves as the venue for the encounter.

The first leg last Tuesday could hardly have gone worse for Bayern Munich. Thomas Tuchel’s team got under the wheels at the Etihad Stadium with a score of 0:3. After a large number of individual mistakes against Erling Haaland and Co., the Munich team ultimately lost 3-0. After the bankruptcy in the DFB Cup, FC Bayern is also threatened with the end of the Champions League.

However, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s comeback could give hopes of a turnaround in the second leg. The striker, who has been struggling with knee problems in recent weeks, returned to team training ahead of the Manchester City clash on Monday. The feud surrounding Sadio Mané has also been settled, the attacker will return to the FC Bayern Munich squad against Manchester City. Will FC Bayern succeed in the supposed miracle and thus make it into the semi-finals of the premier class?

Where will FC Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City be broadcast today? – Estimated lineups

  • Bayern: Summer – Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies – Kimmich, Goretzka, Sané, Musiala, Coman – Müller
  • ManCity: Ederson – Akanji, Stones, Ruben Dias, Aké – Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gündogan – Silva, Haaland, Grealish
Where will FC Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City be broadcast today?

DAZN Broadcasts the Champions League second leg between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City exclusively on TV and live stream. On TV, the broadcaster begins with the preliminary reports on the game DAZN 1 at 8 p.m. The DAZN-Team consists of moderator Laura Wontorra, commentator Jan Platte, expert Michael Ballack and reporter Max Siebald.

On TV you can watch the match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City on Wednesday alternatively in the conference DAZN 2. The broadcast of the conference will also start at 8:00 p.m.

