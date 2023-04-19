FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City are playing their second leg in the Champions League today. But where will the quarter-final duel be broadcast? SPOX has the answer for you.

On Wednesday, April 19, FC Bayern Munich hosts Manchester City in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The kick-off of the European Cup game is scheduled for 9 p.m. The Allianz Arena in Munich serves as the venue for the encounter.

The first leg last Tuesday could hardly have gone worse for Bayern Munich. Thomas Tuchel’s team got under the wheels at the Etihad Stadium with a score of 0:3. After a large number of individual mistakes against Erling Haaland and Co., the Munich team ultimately lost 3-0. After the bankruptcy in the DFB Cup, FC Bayern is also threatened with the end of the Champions League.

However, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s comeback could give hopes of a turnaround in the second leg. The striker, who has been struggling with knee problems in recent weeks, returned to team training ahead of the Manchester City clash on Monday. The feud surrounding Sadio Mané has also been settled, the attacker will return to the FC Bayern Munich squad against Manchester City. Will FC Bayern succeed in the supposed miracle and thus make it into the semi-finals of the premier class?

Where will FC Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City be broadcast today? – Estimated lineups

Bayern: Summer – Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies – Kimmich, Goretzka, Sané, Musiala, Coman – Müller

Summer – Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies – Kimmich, Goretzka, Sané, Musiala, Coman – Müller ManCity: Ederson – Akanji, Stones, Ruben Dias, Aké – Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gündogan – Silva, Haaland, Grealish

© getty Will Thomas Tuchel’s team pull off the miracle in the second leg?

Where will FC Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City be broadcast today?

DAZN Broadcasts the Champions League second leg between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City exclusively on TV and live stream. On TV, the broadcaster begins with the preliminary reports on the game DAZN 1 at 8 p.m. The DAZN-Team consists of moderator Laura Wontorra, commentator Jan Platte, expert Michael Ballack and reporter Max Siebald.

On TV you can watch the match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City on Wednesday alternatively in the conference DAZN 2. The broadcast of the conference will also start at 8:00 p.m.

Shows in the live stream DAZN the Champions League duel also live and in full length. You can find the live stream of the European Cup game in the DAZNapp or with your laptop in the browser. A monthly subscription to DAZN costs between EUR 9.99 and EUR 39.99. DAZN offers you DAZN Unlimited, DAZN standard and DAZN World the choice between three subscription models. All information about the different DAZNpackages can be found here. In addition to the Champions League, transfers DAZN also the Friday and Sunday games of the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, the Primera Division, the NBA, the NFL, boxing, tennis, handball and many other sports highlights.

Where will FC Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City be broadcast today? – MORE INFORMATION ABOUT DAZN

© getty Erling Haaland scored 3-0 in the first leg. The striker prepared another goal.

Where will FC Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City be broadcast today? – The information at a glance

Event: Champions League, Quarterfinals

Champions League, Quarterfinals Duel: FC Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City

FC Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City Datum: 19. April

19. April kick-off: 9 p.m

9 p.m Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Allianz Arena, Munich Broadcast on TV: DAZN 1

Broadcast in live stream: DAZN

Live ticker: SPOX

Where will FC Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City be broadcast today? – The live ticker from SPOX

The duel between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City accompanied SPOX for you in a detailed live ticker. With the live ticker from SPOX you will not miss any scene of the game. Click here for the live ticker from SPOX.

Champions League – The quarter-finals at a glance