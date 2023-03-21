The ranking, created by FLU PLUS, sees Sofia Goggia win the eternal challenge with Federica Brignone. In front of everyone, however, is the young Laura Pirovano, who precedes Alex Vinatzer.

70% of the reference audience is represented by men between 25 and 34 years of age

The ski World Cup finals held from 13 to 19 March in the town of Soldeu (Andorra) officially closed the season.

There has been very high media attention especially on social media which has become essential for the success of these events.

In fact, the union between the world of skiing and the influencer marketing sector has been consolidated for some time now, with more and more collaborations between the so-called “ski influencers” and brands, aware of the great potential for engagement towards specific target audiences.

According to what emerges from a research based on data from FLU PLUS, an integrated suite of influencer marketing, and conducted on athletes in our country, 70% of the main audience is made up of men between 25 and 34 years of age.

The analysis, which takes the Instagram channel into consideration, thus returns the ranking of the “TOP 10 Italian ski influencers” by engagement rate:

1. Laura Pirovano (@lollipirovano) 19.30%,

2. Alex Vinatzer (@alexvntzr) 13,01%

3. Roberta Melesi (@robertamelesi) 11.56%

4. Sofia Goggia (@iamsofiagoggia) 11.48%

5. Elena Curtoni (@elenacurtoni) 6.87%

6. Marta Bassino (@martabassino) 6.70%

7. Francesca Marsaglia (@francesca_marsaglia) 6.66%

8. Federica Brignone (@federicabrignone) 6.38%

9. Dominik Paris (@dominikparis) 5,18%

10. Christof Innerhofer (@innerhoferchristof) 2,66%

It is interesting to discover the result of the eternal Goggia-Brignone challenge on a stage such as the social one, where it is the athlete from Bergamo who excels, after only a few weeks ago she snatched from her colleague-rival even the scepter of the most successful Italian skier ever in World Cup.

In absolute first position, however, we find the young Laura Pirovano, rising star of our skiing, ahead of Alex Vinatzer, leader for the men’s team, which also sees the presence in the top ten of Dominik Paris and Christof Innerhofer.

Goggia (the best in terms of followers with a fan-base of almost 500,000 on Instagram) and the “pink avalanche”, on the other hand, conquer 7 of the first 8 positions in the rankings, also confirming on social networks a magical moment for our skiing at female.