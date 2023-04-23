Who is Lina Souloukou, the new CEO of Roma: “Expert and respected leader”

The new CEO of Roma And Lina Souloukouchosen by the club for the succession of Peter Berardi. The manager will take office, with immediate effect, after having completed the relative corporate procedures. “Lina is one leader expert, respected and recognized in football world and the business: we are happy – commented the owners And e Ryan Friedkin – to be able to welcome you to the As Roma family. We will work closely with her to continue to bring the club to the top high levelas the fans and the city deserve”.

After studying law with a specialization in Sports law, Souloukou embarked on his career in football, where he has been active for over 15 years. In the 2018 was named CEO ofOlympiacos Fca role he held until June 2022.”I would like to express my gratitude to the Friedkin family for theopportunity who granted me: I got to understand and appreciate it spirit and theambition that animate the property and I am honored to have the opportunity to share the challenges that await As Roma,” said Souloukou.

“I am enthusiastic to join this historic club – he added – and I am impatient to make the experience I have gained in the world of international football available to the company, its managers and all employees”. In 2019 the manager was appointed member of the Executive Board of theEcaa position he still holds today.