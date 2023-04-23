How to eliminate mice from home?

Mice often enter the home in search of shelter, food and water. These animals can easily find these needs inside houses and buildings, especially in cold and rainy seasons when they seek warm and dry places to shelter.

In addition, mice can enter the home through small openings in the walls, ceilings, and floors, as well as through doors and windows that are not properly sealed. They can also enter through water or sewer pipes that are not properly sealed.

Once mice have entered the home, they can reproduce rapidly and cause damage to the building structure, electrical wires, and stored food. They can also transmit diseases to humans through their droppings and urine, making it important to monitor their presence in the home.

There are different methods to eliminate mice from the home. Some of them are:

Sealing of possible entrances: The first thing to do is identify the possible entrances that mice may have in the home and seal them with putty, polyurethane foam, metal mesh or similar materials.

Mouse Traps: Mouse traps are an effective and non-toxic way to eliminate mice. There are different types of traps such as glue traps, live catch traps, and quick kill traps. It is important to locate the traps in places where mice usually travel.

Mouse poisons: Poisons are another option for eliminating mice, but it is important to use them with caution as they can be toxic to humans and pets. It is necessary to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and place the poisons in places where mice can find them but are out of the reach of children and pets.

Ultrasonic Repellers: These devices emit a high-frequency sound that is supposed to scare away mice. However, their effectiveness is unclear, and some studies suggest that they are not effective.

It may interest you: Home tricks to keep cockroaches away from your home

cats can scare away mice and other rodents. Cats are natural predators of mice and therefore their presence can deter rodents from approaching an area. Even if cats don’t catch and kill mice, their presence alone may be enough to keep rodents away.

However, it is important to note that not all cats are good hunters and some may not be interested in hunting mice. Also, mice can learn to avoid cats if they have encountered them before and survived.

So while keeping a cat in the house can be helpful in keeping mice away, it’s not a foolproof solution.

It is important to remember that prevention is the best way to avoid a home mouse infestation. This includes maintaining cleanliness, storing food in airtight containers, sealing holes and cracks in walls and ceilings, and eliminating any water sources that may attract mice. If the infestation is serious, it is best to contact a professional to help you solve the problem.