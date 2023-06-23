Home » Emphasis, operated “successfully” and 10 to 12 weeks out
Emphasis, operated "successfully" and 10 to 12 weeks out

Piero Hincapié underwent surgery this Thursday for “the metatarsal fracture” of his right foot suffered in the match with his national team against Bolivia on June 17 and will be out “for ten to twelve weeks,” according to the German club’s medical report. Photo EFE

Piero Hincapié, Ecuadorian defender of Bayer Leverkusen, underwent surgery this Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the German town of Colonia, with “success” from “the metatarsal fracture» of the right foot suffered in the match with his national team against Bolivia on June 17 and will be out “for ten to twelve weeks,” according to the German club’s medical report.

«The surgery was a success, thank God; I will come back stronger, I appreciate their good vibes, they motivate me to keep going,” said the 21-year-old footballer, who is in his second season with the German team, with whom he has played 76 official games between 2021-22 and 2022-23. 65 as a starter, with three goals and as many assists.

Hincapié, who underwent surgery this Thursday in Cologne -practically next to Leverkusen- by Dr. André Morawe, will be out of the competition “approximately” for “ten to twelve weeks“According to the forecast of the German club, with which he will carry out the entire recovery process.

According to this calculation, the defender will be available to return to activity in early September. EFE

