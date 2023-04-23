DEATH OF WOMAN AFTER SURGERY AT CURUGUATY HOSPITAL ROAD TO IMPUNITY « cde News

CURUGUATY (special envoy) 6 months after the death of Lucía Núñez after surgery performed by Dr. Carlos Caballero at the Curuguaty Hospital, the investigation by prosecutor Lucrecio Cabrera is far from clarifying the fact labeled as alleged medical negligence denounced by relatives, and could remain like so many other cases in the “oparei”.

Lucía Núñez was a young peasant woman from the district of Yby Pytâ, who went to the district hospital of Curuguaty to give birth to her child after following prenatal treatments at the health center of her community.

However, the surgery produced complications and she had to be referred to the country’s capital where her death was confirmed.

Her husband, Emigdio González, immediately filed the complaint for alleged medical negligence since his wife presented bleeding and an unusual cut that covered practically the entire belly and stomach of the deceased.

The husband’s complaint

The man also denounced that the professionals mistreated them at all times when they were in the Hospital.

Prosecutor Lucrecio Cabrera obtained the authorization of Judge María Ysabel Dávalos for the exhumation of the body that took place in the cemetery of Yby Pytâ, on October 28 last year.

The remains of the deceased were sent to the forensic laboratory of the public ministry for the corresponding necropsy in order to determine the cause of death, but 6 months after that event, there is no medical report, so the case is on its way to the impunity like many other cases.

None of the officials were investigated, much less punished for the alleged mistreatment denounced by the relatives of the deceased woman.

List of professionals on duty at that time

