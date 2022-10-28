Home Sports Who is Marì, pivot of the Monza defense stabbed in Assago
Who is Marì, pivot of the Monza defense stabbed in Assago

The footballer injured in the ambush at the Assago shopping center is 29 years old and is already a leader of the red and white locker room

Pablo Marì, among those stabbed in the ambush at the Assago shopping center, is the pivot of the Monza defense. Arrived in Brianza at the beginning of August on loan from Arsenal, with the obligation of redemption in case of salvation, the Spaniard who grew up in Mallorca immediately became the charismatic leader of the red and white locker room.

Marì is in his second Italian experience: in the second half of last season he played 15 games with the Udinese shirt. And also in Brianza he is confirming himself as a defender of great value, having given experience and personality to the entire backlog of Palladino. Born in 1993, Marì made 8 appearances this season, also scoring a goal in the victory of Monza over Spezia.

October 27, 2022

