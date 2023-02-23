We recently talked about apple cider vinegar at the #deejaytrainingcenter. Its benefit is to have a positive impact on the glycemic response. Acetic acid in fact temporarily deactivates the alpha amylase enzyme, thus transforming starch into #sugar more slowly.
Taking 2 tablespoons of apple vinegar before a starchy meal slows down the release of blood sugars and their absorption.
It is also true, however, that there are further strategies that are more… palate-friendly (if you are not a vinegar lover like me) to reduce the glycemic response.
Between these:
START THE MEAL WITH proteins, vegetables, good fats;
WALKING at a brisk pace immediately after the meal;
CONSUME A MEAL HIGH IN SUGAR within the hour following intense or prolonged training.
Now I’m curious to know: which of these strategies do you prefer?
Photo: Davide Gneri
