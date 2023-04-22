Why FSV Mainz 05 could annoy FC Bayern Munich

So far does a Bundesliga team from FSV Mainz 05 have to get before two consecutive draws – such as the 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen and the 1-1 draw at 1. FC Köln – are perceived as a disappointment. It’s your own fault, you’d like to call out to Bo Svensson and his comrades-in-arms, it’s your own fault for setting the bar so high. The Rheinhessen have been unbeaten in nine games, the last defeat so far, the only one in the second half of the season, dated February 4 (1-2 at Union Berlin). Since then, six wins have followed, including in Leverkusen (3-2) and Leipzig (3-0) and three draws. That’s a club record.

Another Mainz record holder returns on Saturday afternoon (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) with FC Bayern in the arena at the Europakreisel: Thomas Tuchel, who in 2010 in his second season as 05 head coach managed the feat, the first win seven games and qualify for the Europa League at the end of the season. The Julian Nagelsmann successor in Munich is still a long way from such a series; after the end of the DFB Cup and Champions League, the league leaders are currently mainly concerned with damage limitation – the record champion does not want to lose the championship title as well.

Mainz, however, has not been a good place for Bayern in the league since Bo Svensson has been in charge there. Two years ago, the 05er won 2-1, last season they won 3-1. And the second half of the table allows the conclusion that it will be at least a close game on Saturday: Mainz are in third place there, just one point behind second-placed Bayern and four behind BVB.

“Drawn the right conclusions”

“Bo, the coaching team and the team drew the right conclusions from the first half of the season,” says sports director Martin Schmidt when asked what has happened at Bruchweg since the winter break that the team is now delivering so stably. That, for example, in Leipzig, even without their strikers Karim Onisiwo and Jonathan Burkardt, they trumped so much and dominated the opponent in a fighting and playful manner. “The team’s ambition has grown, and now they don’t give up again after a good performance.” And Svensson doesn’t shy away from speaking openly about the mistakes and shortcomings of individual players; that too may inspire the ambition of the individual.

Before the winter break, the coach was often dissatisfied with the performances, even after successes, he missed the consistency both over several matchdays and within individual games. That has changed. Basically, the 05ers have been operating at a high level for months, which is also related to two players signed in January: Ludovic Ajorque and Andreas Hanche-Olsen. Both integrated quickly in terms of sport and personality, both became regular players straight away, both helped significantly to improve the Mainz game.



"He's a warrior": Central defender Andreas Hanche-Olsen (right) is a guarantee for the new Mainz stability.

Bild: IMAGO/Team 2



Ajorque’s contribution looks more spectacular simply because of his imposing stature. It is impressive how the 1.97 meter tall Frenchman claims and forwards balls, how he creates space for his neighbors. After initial difficulties in finishing, he now has five goals and three assists. Central defender Hanche-Olsen is less of a focus, but makes no less important contribution.

“He’s a warrior,” says Martin Schmidt about the Norwegian, but not one who gets down to business wildly and impetuously, but who contests his uncompromising duels with precise timing. “Andreas plays boldly and with power, he always wants to play hard and train hard,” says Bo Svensson. “And he’s a smart and funny boy.”

With the newcomers came greater competition in other positions as well. Because, for example, Anton Stach got rid of his hip problems. Because Leandro Barreiro got out of his small slump and combined his always passionate approach with quality content in the game as well. And because Dominik Kohr is no longer on his own in defensive midfield, as was all too often the case in the first half of the season.

Or Jae-sung Lee: In the first part of the season, the South Korean was often thinking about the World Cup. “Playing there kept him very busy and took a lot of mental strength,” says Svensson. Since then, a completely different Lee has been seen, not only because of his five goals. The fact that Marcus Ingvartsen, in addition to his status as a reliable penalty taker, scored one or two goals from the game also contributes to the offensive yield.

Having a small squad from the start of the season, where nobody has to feel left out, pays off. But if you want to play, you have to deliver, even in training. If you don’t do that, the trainer publicly writes the words “hypothetical qualities” in your testimony, as recently did the striker Delano Burgzorg. “The competition never sleeps, and it’s not just the usual suspects, there are also young people coming up,” says Svensson. First and foremost Nelson Weiper, the youngest Bundesliga player in the club’s history – and one who knows how to assert himself despite being just 18 years old.