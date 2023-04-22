Home » Why FSV Mainz 05 could annoy FC Bayern Munich
Why FSV Mainz 05 could annoy FC Bayern Munich

So far does a Bundesliga team from FSV Mainz 05 have to get before two consecutive draws – such as the 2-2 draw against Werder Bremen and the 1-1 draw at 1. FC Köln – are perceived as a disappointment. It’s your own fault, you’d like to call out to Bo Svensson and his comrades-in-arms, it’s your own fault for setting the bar so high. The Rheinhessen have been unbeaten in nine games, the last defeat so far, the only one in the second half of the season, dated February 4 (1-2 at Union Berlin). Since then, six wins have followed, including in Leverkusen (3-2) and Leipzig (3-0) and three draws. That’s a club record.

Another Mainz record holder returns on Saturday afternoon (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) with FC Bayern in the arena at the Europakreisel: Thomas Tuchel, who in 2010 in his second season as 05 head coach managed the feat, the first win seven games and qualify for the Europa League at the end of the season. The Julian Nagelsmann successor in Munich is still a long way from such a series; after the end of the DFB Cup and Champions League, the league leaders are currently mainly concerned with damage limitation – the record champion does not want to lose the championship title as well.

Mainz, however, has not been a good place for Bayern in the league since Bo Svensson has been in charge there. Two years ago, the 05er won 2-1, last season they won 3-1. And the second half of the table allows the conclusion that it will be at least a close game on Saturday: Mainz are in third place there, just one point behind second-placed Bayern and four behind BVB.

“Drawn the right conclusions”

“Bo, the coaching team and the team drew the right conclusions from the first half of the season,” says sports director Martin Schmidt when asked what has happened at Bruchweg since the winter break that the team is now delivering so stably. That, for example, in Leipzig, even without their strikers Karim Onisiwo and Jonathan Burkardt, they trumped so much and dominated the opponent in a fighting and playful manner. “The team’s ambition has grown, and now they don’t give up again after a good performance.” And Svensson doesn’t shy away from speaking openly about the mistakes and shortcomings of individual players; that too may inspire the ambition of the individual.

