From today, Friday 17 February to Sunday 26, at Plan de Gralba – Passo Sella in the Val Gardena area in South Tyrol, Smith Optics sets up a real winter village to enrich the experience of skiers who will go to Val Gardena during the carnival weeks.

Why go to the Smith Village in Val Gardena

Smith Village is located in a breathtaking dolomitic settinga true snow village for skiers who will have the opportunity to try the brand’s latest Snow products on the market – helmets, goggles and goggles – but also the opportunity to ski together with real champions!

Once the product that best suits everyone’s needs has been chosen, the more daring will be able to test it skiing with Silvia Bertagnafreestyle champion and specialist in slopestyle and big air, e Simon Gruberyoung snowboard talent.

Alternative opportunity for mountaineering and ski mountaineering enthusiasts, a safety camp with the alpine guides Marco Eydallin and Alice Russoloto learn how to behave in the mountains in case of danger.

And it’s not over yet: inside the Smith Village, located in front of the famous Comedian refugewho will not be engaged in a descent, will be able to have fun in company playing table football, or will be able to relax in the lounge area located in the Snow bar, enjoying an aperitif while admiring the unique spectacle of the Dolomites.

