New episode of blood in Rome. This evening a fifty-year-old Filipino was stabbed to death in Via Anastasio II not far from the Valle Aurelia underground station. The police are investigating the matter. According to an initial reconstruction, the man was attacked in the street by several people during a violent dispute that broke out for reasons yet to be ascertained. One of those involved allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man who died shortly after from his wounds. The investigators immediately triggered the search for the perpetrators of the dispute and in particular for the murderer. The surveillance cameras present in the area could prove to be determined to locate them, perhaps immortalizing the stages of the dramatic attack. The murder in the street comes a few days after that of Salvatore Lucente Pipitone, the corporal major of the Army attacked in the Centocelle area perhaps for a trivial one linked to a parking lot. A thirty-year-old of Tunisian origin has been wanted for days in this affair. Pipitone, who worked as a nurse at the Celio military hospital, had been hospitalized in very serious conditions at the Umberto I Polyclinic after some passers-by had alerted the police: the doctors had found him with a cut to his eyebrow and a deep blow behind the nape. Wounds that were fatal to him.

