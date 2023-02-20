Home World Stabbed in the street in Rome, died aged 50
World

Stabbed in the street in Rome, died aged 50

by admin
Stabbed in the street in Rome, died aged 50

New episode of blood in Rome. This evening a fifty-year-old Filipino was stabbed to death in Via Anastasio II not far from the Valle Aurelia underground station. The police are investigating the matter. According to an initial reconstruction, the man was attacked in the street by several people during a violent dispute that broke out for reasons yet to be ascertained. One of those involved allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man who died shortly after from his wounds. The investigators immediately triggered the search for the perpetrators of the dispute and in particular for the murderer. The surveillance cameras present in the area could prove to be determined to locate them, perhaps immortalizing the stages of the dramatic attack. The murder in the street comes a few days after that of Salvatore Lucente Pipitone, the corporal major of the Army attacked in the Centocelle area perhaps for a trivial one linked to a parking lot. A thirty-year-old of Tunisian origin has been wanted for days in this affair. Pipitone, who worked as a nurse at the Celio military hospital, had been hospitalized in very serious conditions at the Umberto I Polyclinic after some passers-by had alerted the police: the doctors had found him with a cut to his eyebrow and a deep blow behind the nape. Wounds that were fatal to him.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Developments on fourth day of war in Ukraine: Zelensky opens door to foreign volunteers Putin orders nuclear deterrent on alert | News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

Nikola Jokić NBA All Star Draft almost picked...

the 42,000-dollar sculpture shatters – Corriere TV

US, 400,000-dollar missile knocks down an “object” in...

Moby premieres the documentary “Punk Rock Vegan Movie”...

1 dead, 10 wounded in two shootings in...

Attention must be paid– to the noble death...

North Korea, Seoul: new launch of a ballistic...

Meloni towards Kiev ready to open on Italian...

Ivana Dudić practiced magic Entertainment

Foreign media: NATO refuses to provide cluster munitions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy