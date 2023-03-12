For the past few months, basketball fans around the world have been ecstatic over the matches of a young 19-year-old French player: Victor Wembanyama. Commentators see him as a ” prodigy and promise him a historic career.

His visible particularity is first of all to be tall, very tall: he measures 2.21 meters. But not only. Above all, he is agile, quick and skilful. A rare cocktail in basketball where, contrary to popular belief, very tall players are not necessarily the greatest champions. To understand why, it is necessary to appeal to some notions of biomechanics.

Explanations in video, with the physical trainer of the French basketball team, Manuel Lacroix.

