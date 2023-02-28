It’s like his season hasn’t started yet. Roma, the fans, Mourinho: everyone is waiting Wijnaldum. It is there, in the middle, right where José’s first request as soon as he landed in Rome (Xhaka) has remained unanswered, that the Dutchman will settle in the afternoon at Cremona. Close to him, the ballot between Matic and the warned Cristante, whom the Special would like to preserve in view of Juventus. A priority, that of the director, who, having remained dissatisfied in 4 transfer market sessions, forced the coach to change the formation and roles of the players in the squad. Now Roma has adapted Bryan in the position but has learned to play even without a director. Of course, Wijnaldum is not. In his career he has done (almost) everything: midfielder, attacking midfielder, commando. But the classic director is something else. Two things are asked of him: 1) raise the level of quality 2) give dynamism and unpredictability to a department that often appears quite staid.

Gini then starts again from Cremona. And with him, Roma who in the summer had thought about building a midfield and which at the end of August saw themselves deprived of the man who, together with Dybala, was supposed to give them the leap in quality. Despite everything, the second place of the two Milanese is there, just three points away. This afternoon’s appointment is not to be missed. Also mindful of what happened in the Coppa Italia: on 1 February, facing Ballardini’s boys was supposed to be a great opportunity. It turned into a bitter disappointment. Slipping again would be unforgivable. Also because the yellow and red center of gravity, with Wijnaldum and one between Matic and Cristante will have to get stuck with the two attacking midfielders behind Belotti, favorite over Abraham. Also in this case, some calculations in view of Juventus could be made.

Cremonese-Rome, Abraham or Belotti? Dybala resting ahead of Juve? Mourinho’s doubts (and certainties).

Dybala made a last-gasp recovery for Salzburg and played 93 minutes; Spinazzola, devastating with the Austrians, comes from two close matches. And if, as Mou says, «in the third game, it’s time to do some more reflection in the rotations», the evaluations on Leo are open. Karsdorp on the right takes back his place, probable forward relay between Pellegrini and Joya. Near El Shaarawy, for which José spent important words, justifying himself for not letting him play in the Europa League. How you turn it around, he is a Roma of quality. Because if, as happened in the cup, from 3-4-1-2 Pellegrini were to lower himself to lend a hand to the midfielder, the 3-5-2 would see three role interpreters such as the Captain, Gini and Matic.

Roma, with Cremonese, can hook up with Inter and Milan: Mourinho hasn’t been so high up at this point of the season since Manchester

HUNTING FOR… RECORDS

For one evening, however, the numbers count for little. Even if, for the superstitious who know the history of Rome, that zero under the heading of victories of the Cremonese is not a little worrying. Above all because with the draw against Turin, the Lombards equaled the longest streak without success ever recorded by a Serie A team (30, like Ancona between 1993 and 2004) since the establishment of the single group tournament ( 1929/30). Tonight, at the final whistle, the record could slip away, albeit a negative one. Mou, on the other hand, is aiming straight for second place which on a personal level he hasn’t tasted on matchday 24 for 5 years. Roma da 6. The hope is that the waiting time is over. For both.