Of Luca Valdiserri

Roma returned to victory and did so by beating Sampdoria 3-0, who were left with 10 men in the 52nd minute due to the double yellow card against Murillo. Goals from Wijnaldum, Dybala (from a penalty) and El Shaarawy at the Olimpico allowed the Giallorossi to match Inter on 50 points.

The eventful start, with two check var for an alleged touch with the arm in the Sampdoria area and a dangerous foul by Abraham on Rincon. Both episodes end in a stalemate. In the 30th minute Ravaglia took care of saving the 0-0 with a diving intervention on Llorente’s header. On the other hand, in the 36th minute Roma hit the 14th wood of the season: Matic fished Wijnaldum in the area who found the post with an early paw on Murillo. Shortly afterwards Ravaglia takes the chair again with a double save on Zalewski’s shot from distance and on Pellegrini’s subsequent attempt.

In the 52nd minute Sampdoria remained in 10. Murillo, already booked in the first half, knocked Abraham down and received a second yellow card. And five minutes later Roma took advantage of their numerical superiority: Matic crossed from the left into the area by first intention, Wijnaldum entered and headed in for the 1-0. Despite the man down, Samp gets the ball going and tries to raise the center of gravity. But that's not enough. In the 87th minute Wijnaldum enters the area and is overwhelmed by Ravaglia. For Irrati penalty and from eleven meters Dybala scores the safety goal. In recovery, then, there is also room for the trio: Solbakken frees El Shaarawy to shoot who with a first intention right-footed shot pierces Ravaglia. Roma are also by right in the fight for a place in the next Champions League.

Article being updated