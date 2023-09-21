Will Eden replace Štvanica? Novotný has already shaken hands with Tvrdík, but it is not certain

MMA matches in a football stadium? While it has already been successful in Poland, for example, it is unpopular in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. However, that could change next year. It’s no secret that the Oktagon MMA organization is working hard on the tournament on the green page, and it even has the green light to hold a gala evening at two football stadiums. Eden in Prague and Tehelné polí in Bratislava.

