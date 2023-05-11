Will Hložek and Schick welcome a star teammate? Leverkusen are reportedly hunting in the Premier League

Leverkusen is driven by youngsters in the offensive, mainly Nadiem Amiri, Robert Andrich, Edmond Tapsoba or Exequiel Palacios operate in the midfield. However, according to the German editorial staff of Sky Sports, coach Xabi Alonso wants an “aggressive leader” in the middle of the field. According to other German and British media, the 30-year-old Xhaka should be the ideal option.

The Germans were allegedly interested in the Swiss representative last summer, and the interest did not subside even with the change on the coaching bench. In addition, Alonso is very close to Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

🚨| Sky Germany have reported that Bayer Leverkusen remain interested in signing Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, with his current deal running out in 2024 pic.twitter.com/QaMYCF3948 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 9, 2023

The transfer would also be recorded by the information that Arteta does not count on Xhaka for the next season and has given the player permission to leave. Xhaka is under contract until 30 June 2024 with an option for a further 12 months. In Sky Sports, they point out that the transfer to Leverkusen could take place in a year.

“This left-hander would be the real number six that Bayer is looking for. A leader, a strong fighting football player with precise passing and a great will to win, who often does not even need a partner in the area in front of the defense,” writes the German football website Kicker, for example.

Xhaka has so far had a thorny path at Arsenal, which after many years in the doldrums is still fighting for the title in England. After the 2016 European Championship, he moved to England from Borussia Mönchengladbach. A lot was expected from him, after all, the Gunners paid 45 million euros. But for a while he was the darling of the audience, the right captain, then again a hated player who could not control his emotions, made mistakes, argued with the fans. More than once there was talk of an ugly breakup. See also 20 investors involved: Barça secures 1.45 billion euros for stadium conversion

In the current season, however, it seems that all has been forgiven. Xhaka flourished under Arteta and was given more offensive tasks. However, Arsenal are pursuing West Ham’s Declan Rice and that would give Xhaka immense competition. It’s hard to say how much playing time he would get, although the Gunners will be playing in next year’s Champions League and a wide quality squad is needed.

