Home » Will Shohei Ohtani sign during the Winter Meetings?
Sports

Will Shohei Ohtani sign during the Winter Meetings?

by admin
Will Shohei Ohtani sign during the Winter Meetings?

The Winter Meetings are set to begin in just a few days, and all eyes are on the fate of Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani. According to MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman, the general consensus is that Ohtani will sign with his next team before the meetings conclude on December 6.

Heyman expressed his excitement, stating, “I’m thinking he could sign at the Winter Meetings, which would be very exciting. That seems to be the general opinion at the moment. There are no guarantees, but [executives] believe Ohtani will be the next big signing at the Winter Meetings.”

This sentiment aligns with MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, who speculated last week that Ohtani would sign during the Winter Meetings in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reports have surfaced that the Dodgers, Giants, and Cubs are among the clubs in the bidding for Ohtani. Heyman also mentioned the Blue Jays and Red Sox as potential candidates.

Regardless, it appears that we could be less than a week away from learning the fate of one of the most important free agents in history. Stay tuned for updates as the Winter Meetings unfold.

See also  Jupiler Pro League is heading for an exciting showdown for Play-off 1: five teams are within striking distance of each other

You may also like

Italy black top in the EU for metro,...

The second Guizhou “Village Super League” finals kick...

Phil Foden is considered the best player of...

Tigres vs Orlando (0-0): result and summary for...

NBA, ‘Non-stop buckets’: the masterpiece video on Boston...

With the wind and snow falling on one...

FC Bayern: – Lazio Rome: Tuchel is injured...

Champions: Sarri, today Bayern played as Bayern –...

FC Bayern Munich wins 3-0 over Lazio thanks...

Christian Horner was not invited to Jos Verstappen’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy