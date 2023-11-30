The Impact of Diabetic Neuropathy and Peripheral Vascular Disease: An Infographic Guide to Diabetic Foot Ulcers

#MSPInfographic | The Link Between Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Diabetes Complications

By: Estefania Santos

Diabetic foot ulcers can result from diabetic neuropathy and peripheral vascular disease associated with diabetes. Additionally, 80% of amputations in people with diabetes are preceded by foot ulcers. This infographic provides key information on this condition and its implications for individuals with diabetes.

