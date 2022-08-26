The landing in the top flight has been made official by the Ingolstadt team thanks to the regulatory change on the power units expected in three years. “Competition and technological innovation have always been in our DNA. We think we can already reach a good level of competitiveness”

by the correspondent Giusto Ferronato – spa (Belgium)

F1 celebrates, from 2026 there will also be Audi as an engine supplier. The announcement was made today in Spa at a press conference with the participation of the chairman of the board of directors of Audi AG Markus Duesmann, the member of the board of directors for technical development Oliver Hoffmann, as well as the president of F1 Stefano Domenicali and the president of the FIA ​​Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Audi’s decision was made in light of the step of the 2026 version power units, which will maintain the current architecture of the 6-cylinder internal combustion engine, but will have greater electric power and introduce 100% sustainable fuels. Another decisive factor, according to Audi, was the address of F1 in the cost containment plan.

platform — "I am delighted to welcome Audi to Formula 1 – said Domenicali – an iconic brand, pioneer and technological innovator. This is an important moment for our sport that highlights the enormous strength we have as a global platform that continues. to grow. This entry is also a great recognition that our move to sustainably powered hybrid engines in 2026 will be a future solution for the automotive industry. We look forward to seeing the Audi logo on the grille. "

perfect time — Duesmann explained: “Audi has already been successful in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, DTM, Formula E and other categories. We want to continue this success story now in Formula 1 and we think this is the perfect time to enter F1 given the new rules that have been approved. There are many elements that led us to this choice, starting with the fact that we decided to be a manufacturer of fully electric cars. F1 has decided to give a lot of importance to the electrical part of the powertrain, with the addition of renewable fuels. Furthermore, the cost ceiling makes the project very interesting in perspective “.