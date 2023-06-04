Willow to celebrate the rescue of metal rollers. I wanted to prove to myself that I could still handle them, he smiled

Zlín footballers took a deep breath. At the end of the season, which threatened to be a disaster for them for a long time, they saved themselves in an elite competition in a playoff double match with Vyškov. After a 1:0 home victory, they played a goalless draw in the return match against the opponent, which was enough for them to stay. “It’s a relief, of course. I came to Zlín in the winter with the idea that I would do everything to keep the team in the first league. I took it as a big challenge. Succeeded. It is the success of the whole club. Everyone did their best for him. But it was nerves,” claimed Ševci’s obviously satisfied coach Pavel Vrba, who also celebrated the rescue with the rollers.

