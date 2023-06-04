Paolo Fox horoscope, forecasts from 5 to 11 June

After May, the time has come to welcome June. Let’s find out what this first horoscope of the new month has in store for us.

We said goodbye to the month of May, which in certain respects was marked by various critical issues, one above all a not exactly forgiving weather. But now is the time to welcome June which will finally take us towards the summer of 2023, but at this point we ask ourselves: what will this first week of the month hold for us? Paolo Fox reveals it to us in the usual way weekly horoscope reported freely by the periodical DiPiù tv.

Horoscope Paolo Fox, the forecasts sign by sign from 5 to 11 June

Aries

Those born under this sign have come to terms with uncertainties regarding feelings. Pay attention to Tuesday 6 June because there could be some tension. At work you will be called to take care of a project. This summer, from this professional point of view, will be particularly fruitful.

Tour

In love, the Taurus are facing not exactly easy days: in this case you will have to remain calm. It’s time to shed some light on your feelings, especially if you’ve bonded with someone distant from you. It’s much better at work where good news won’t be long in coming. However, you have many duties: it may be time to dedicate more time to yourself.

Twins

These will be very interesting days for Gemini. Something really important could be born in love. The coming weekend will also be particularly propitious for letting go of passion. Pay attention to the work: there will certainly be many opportunities, but problems could also arise. Calmly everything will pass.

Cancer

There is also good news for Cancers who can rediscover nine emotions in love, especially with those belonging to the sign of Scorpio and Pisces. At work there are good opportunities ahead: this will be the time to get involved. Challenges don’t scare you though!

Leone

Who was born under the sign of Leo will be able to count on the support of the stars. As far as love is concerned, you will go through a positive phase in which passion will blossom. On the professional front, however, you will have to pay attention to your finances and remain realistic.

Virgin

There are good prospects for Virgos. In love you will finally be able to make new acquaintances and this could happen by next autumn. Something important is brewing at work: ideas are certainly not lacking. Force!

Balance

Very challenging days could come for Libras. In love, thanks to the support of Venus, you can let yourself go a little, but be careful because you will also have to clarify your feelings and make a decision. On the professional front you have faced a stalemate, but don’t worry: finally something may have unlocked.

Scorpio

These are not easy days for Scorpios. In love you are doubtful, especially if there are complicated relationships at stake. At work you will have to make a decision, especially if you intend to sign a new contract, but this could prove to be a double-edged sword.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius will also face problems in love: thanks to Mars and Venus you will be able to make new encounters and your passion will also be able to flourish again. Be careful, however, that work takes up time from you to dedicate to those you love. Still on the professional front, you may be attacked by doubts. Be careful: arguments could arise.

Capricorn

Even for Capricorn the days promise to be very interesting. Work takes away time from you to devote to feelings and that’s why, if there are stories at stake, you should remain calm. It’s better at work where good news is on the horizon: this will give you the opportunity to develop your projects.

Acquarium

Those born under the sign of Aquarius are called to be careful as there may be some tension. For this reason you will have to keep calm, otherwise you risk sending a relationship up in smoke. Also keep an eye on work where the risk of “overdoing it” is just around the corner.

Pesci

Good news in love is on the way for Pisces, especially if there are stories at stake that could become special. You’ve come out of financial troubles at work, but now it’s time to rebuild. Don’t stop!