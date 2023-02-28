(ANSA) – NAPLES, FEBRUARY 28 – A 23-year-old recently arrived at the Vecchio Pellegrini hospital in Naples with a gunshot wound to the buttock. The doctors treated him and, according to what has been learned, his life would not be in danger.



Investigations revealed that the young man has a history.



Investigations are underway by the State Police to reconstruct the manner of his injury. (HANDLE).

