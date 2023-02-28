Home News 23 year old injured with a gunshot in Naples – Campania
News

23 year old injured with a gunshot in Naples – Campania

by admin
23 year old injured with a gunshot in Naples – Campania

(ANSA) – NAPLES, FEBRUARY 28 – A 23-year-old recently arrived at the Vecchio Pellegrini hospital in Naples with a gunshot wound to the buttock. The doctors treated him and, according to what has been learned, his life would not be in danger.

Investigations revealed that the young man has a history.

Investigations are underway by the State Police to reconstruct the manner of his injury. (HANDLE).

See also  The pine forest of D'Annunzio dies: the scent of memory lost in the stake of cowards

You may also like

Juventus has filed an appeal with the Guarantee...

Esperanza Gómez revealed that she had a relationship...

Water pipe breaks in Venice, district floods –...

Subject affirms that on March 23 there will...

Sorrento, a new urban park and an archaeological...

Víctor Manuel Tamayo Vargas, received the distinction “Jorge...

Corpse in a field in the Bolognese area,...

Suspension of Viva’s trips leaves a wedding in...

All regions actively explore the financing mechanism for...

Woman with more than 23 years of criminal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy