On February 1, OpenAI announced the new paid service ChatGPT Plus. The most famous artificial intelligence software of the moment, in fact, will cost 20 dollars a month, about 18 euro local. This is probably in response to the large influx of users recently registered. Which made the company run for cover, which was forced to take ChatGTP offline. Anyone who wants to access the service will therefore have to pay, not without having something in return, however.

The intentions of OpenAI and what ChatGPT Plus offers

ChatGTP has come to the fore thanks to the use that an ever-growing number of users have made of it. The numbers speak for themselves: in January there was a traffic of 100 million users. All this just two months after the launch of the application that we remember took place on November 30 last year.

However, in such a short time, users have already recorded declines and difficulties in accessing the platform, obviously especially during peak hours. So OpenAI really promises higher priority and better reaction times for those who subscribe to the $20-per-month subscription.

Currently, OpenAI has only made ChatGPT Plus available in the United States. Later, he promised that the service will be extended to other countries after accepting the invitation of those registered on the waiting list. The plan is part of CEO Sam Altman’s strategy who, together with the entire staff, clarified the company’s intentions.

ChatGPT Plus will help keep the service free for anyone else who wants to use it. This is a big step forward for OpenAI, which had previously advertised a much higher price for a possible premium version. Indeed, the company could even lower prices to less than the $20 a month set on February 1st. And maybe set up special subscription plans for companies.

The future of service

We remind you that ChatGPT is still a prototype: the OpenAI press release reiterates it. With its launch, the developers have tried to gather data on its weaknesses and strengths. What has emerged is the willingness on the part of users and other developers to want specific ChatGPT APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).

In this sense, OpenAI says it is enthusiastic about this request and invites you to request further information about it via a special form. Also always on the official website, the company provides extensive documentation for the API. Through the binding of Python and javascript libraries it is possible to interact with those currently provided. In any case, the company promises important innovations and new functions in the future.

OpenAI says it has learned a lot, even in just this short period. Interaction with the millions of users has provided insiders with important ideas for improving their artificial intelligence. With it, they hope to continue to help, in many cases even professionally, the vast audience of those who have interacted with us. From brainstorming ideas, helping with content production and coding, learning new topics is also catered for them.

ChatGPT Plus: answer to the competition?

As already mentioned, something has been stirring in the air for some time and the announcement of a few days ago confirmed the expectations. Indeed, already Microsoft, one of the investors developing the technology, had thought of something similar. With its Azure OpenAI services, the Redmond company wanted to guarantee corporate access to the famous chatbot.

However, what CEO Sam Altman thought leaves room for some suspicions. Those that the whole operation is a response to what the competition is brewing. In particular, the US giant Google, which had recently tried to impose its version of a chatbot based on artificial intelligence. The certain thing is that for now, the Big Techs from all over the world are still very interested in these new technologies.