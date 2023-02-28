This is ‘Fabiola’, known as the ‘Grandma of crime’, who was arrested in the company of her son in the south of the Huilense capital.

Up to Diagonal 16 Sur with 29, from the Pozo Azul neighborhood, police officers went to make effective the capture of Fabiola Morea, “Cucha Fabiola” or the 62-year-old “Grandma of crime”, resident in the José neighborhood Antonio Galán of this city.

Along with her, 27-year-old Jefferson Stick Laverde, “Diablo” or “Calvin Clein”, a resident of the José Antonio Galán in this city, was arrested.

Who were captured at a time when they were transporting 746.6 grams of Cocaine Hydrochloride on a motorcycle, valued at approximately $7,500,000 pesos.

His capture becomes relevant, since “Fabiola Morea” presents an extensive criminal record of more than 23 years of criminal life, initially registering 3 convictions: 2 for drug trafficking and 1 for qualified and aggravated theft.

Additionally, it records 10 notes as indicated, for the crimes of: forced displacement, threats, personal injuries, theft, threats to human rights defenders and drug trafficking.

This woman, according to intelligence and community information, maintained a criminal hegemony in the José Antonio Galán neighborhood of commune 6, especially in relation to drug trafficking and theft.

Situation for which, especially since 2017, a bid for control of the line of micro-trafficking of narcotics has been registered, with another criminal actor residing in the sector.

Likewise, the capture of his son, “Diablo” or “Calvin Clein”, a well-known criminal actor from commune 6, who records 04 judicial notes as accused of the crimes of: Conspiracy to commit a crime, Use of minors for the commission of crimes , Qualified and aggravated theft and drug trafficking.

This individual, likewise, was captured along with 4 other people in the month of October 2019, by being part of the criminal group “Las Águilas” dedicated to theft in all its forms in the city of Neiva.

The 2 captured, once their trial process was advanced, were sheltered with an insurance measure in a prison establishment.