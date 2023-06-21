Get ready for a crazy battle! Crash Team Rumble™ Now Available on PlayStation® and Xbox® – Business Wire

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Now is the time for you to start playing! Published by Activision Publishing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)Crash Team Rumbleis now available on PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Xbox® Series X/S and Xbox One®. Crash™ fans can now findPlayStationandXboxCall friends on the platform to form a #Bandicruit team and participate in the battle to collect Wumpa fruits together.

《Crash Team Rumble Developed by the talented team at Toys for Bob, brings a whole new multiplayer experience to life, including frantic team-based gameplay, thrilling tactical elements, and hilarious action as eight players vie for more Wumpa fruits for their teams . Starting today, players can lead eight heroes and villains through nine epic arenas filled with danger, cliffs, explosive boxes, and endless fun. Released characters include Crash Bandicoot®, Coco, Tawna, Dingodile, Neo Cortex, N. Tropy, N. Brio, and a new addition to the Crash universe, Catbat. To keep things fresh, fans will get plenty of new surprises when a new season of content rolls out after launch, including new characters, arenas, modes, combat powers, limited-time events, customization options, and more. Fans can also look forward to the addition of two new characters in the first season – fan favorite Ripper Roo and N. Gin.

Paul Yan, Co-Head of Toys for Bob Studios, said: “We are very pleasedCrashfans can experience “Crash Team Rumble 》 All the fun. All of us have worked hard and with passion to bring this new twist to Crash Bandicoot. We have a lot of surprises planned for the upcoming launch, and we can’t wait to share all of them with Crash fans. “

exist”Crash Team Rumble“, players can choose fromCrashChoose your own character from the friends and foes list of the universe, and each character belongs to one of the following three roles – blocker (Blocker), booster (Booster) or scorer (Scorer). Teams work together tactically using different characters in an attempt to be the first to collect the most Wumpa Fruit to store in their Wumpa Bank while preventing their opponents from scoring. Unique relic powers bring an additional strategic element to the game, allowing players to gain the upper hand when scoring and lead their team to victory. “Crash Team Rumble 》 features cross-play functionality*, allowing players on different consoles to team up and join competitions.

《Crash Team Rumble》 It is currently released on PlayStation® 5, PlayStation® 4, Xbox® Series X/S and Xbox One® for a suggested retail price of $29.99 for the Standard Edition and $39.99 for the Deluxe Edition. “Crash Team Rumble “Standard Edition includes the full game, post-launch seasonal content and a limited-time mode, and access to the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass. The Deluxe Edition has all the content of the Standard Edition, plus instant unlocks of 25 Premium Battle Pass tiers during Season 1, the Season 2 Premium Battle Pass**, and a digital “Prototype Pack,” which includes a collection of and villain customization options and other items. Buy either version to enjoy exciting seasonal content added after the game goes live.

For more information, visit the official Crash Bandicoot website, and follow us on Instagram,TwitterFollow @CrashBandicoot on , Facebook and TikTok to learn aboutCrash Team Rumble” for more news and information. Click here to view the launch trailer.

*Cross-platform play supports PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

**Advanced Battle Pass and Tier Skip features are only available for a limited time if the Season 1 Battle Pass or equivalent is enabled within Crash Team Rumble™.Season 1 premium battle pass (or equivalent) and level-skipping feature must be in[2023年9月11日]exchange before.The Season 2 Premium Battle Pass (or equivalent) must be purchased at[2023年12月3日]exchange before.

