fencing, blues chasing points for Olympic qualification in team competitions

Kraków, 21 Jun. – (beraking latest news) – Archived with a rich haul of 10 medals, of which three gold, the Individual European Championships in Plovdiv, blue fencing is preparing to face, with the CONI Italia Team “mission”, the European Games of Krakow. The kermesse in Poloni…

Of beraking latest news Published June 21, 2023

Kraków, 21 Jun. – (beraking latest news) – Archived with a rich haul of 10 medals, of which three gold, at the Individual European Championships in Plovdiv, Italian fencing is preparing to face, with CONI’s Italia Team “mission”, the European Games of Krakow. The kermesse in Poland, from 25 to 30 June, will give away fundamental points for the Olympic Qualification in Paris 2024 in the Team competitions, which is why the greatest attention of the CT Stefano Cerioni will be concentrated above all on the six Team Events for foil, Dario He called for the sword and Nicola Zanotti for the sabre.

However, the fencing program at the European Games in Krakow will be opened by the individual trials, in which Italy will still be represented, albeit with a smaller number of athletes on the platform (all four sabers and four sabers, in foil one athlete one for men and one for women, and a swordsman), to try to ride the wave of the excellent results obtained last weekend in Bulgaria.

On the platforms of the “Tauron Arena Krakow” we will start with a triptych of days dedicated to individual competitions: on 25 June the foil player Erica Cipressa and the sabers Luca Curatoli, Michele Gallo, Matteo Neri and Luigi Samele will compete; on the 26th the Italian Davide Filippi will be on the platform in the men’s foil; on the 27th space for swordsman Valerio Cuomo and sabers Michela Battiston, Martina Criscio, Rossella Gregorio and Chiara Mormile.

Heavy points hunt for the Olympic Qualification (with coefficient 1.5) in the team competitions of the last three days. On 28 June the Team Events series will begin with the women’s team foil in which Martina Batini, Martina Favaretto, Francesca Palumbo and Alice Volpi – respectively the gold, silver and bronze medals of the European Individual Championship in Plovdiv – will try to fly again on the wings of enthusiasm after the historic feat accomplished in Bulgaria (reserve will be Erica Cipressa). On the same day there will also be space for the men’s saber, with the Italian team formed by Luca Curatoli, Michele Gallo, Matteo Neri and Luigi Samele (reserve Riccardo Nuccio).

On 29 June, in the women’s epee, Rossella Fiamingo, Federica Isola, Alberta Santuccio and the individual silver Mara Navarria will represent the Italia Team (reserve Giulia Rizzi), while Tommaso Marini is expected to return to the men’s foil team, in the quartet with the Olympian Daniele Garozzo, Alessio Foconi and the new individual European champion Filippo Macchi (Guillaume Bianchi, bronze in Plovdiv, is designated as reserve).

Closing of the fencing program in Poland on June 30th. In the men’s team epee, the blue formation will line up with the continental gold and silver medals at individual level Davide Di Veroli (who brought the European title back to Italy after 41 years) and Federico Vismara, together with Andrea Santarelli and Gabriele Cimini ( reserve Valerio Cuomo). Finally, in the women’s saber Italia Team on the platform with the individual bronze Martina Criscio, Michela Battiston, Rossella Gregorio and Chiara Mormile (reserve Eloisa Passaro).

Italian fencing at the European Games in Krakow, where the Federal President Paolo Azzi will also be present, will have its Head of Delegation in the Vice-President of the FIS Maurizio Randazzo. As for the accompanying technical staff, for the foil with CT Stefano Cerioni there will be the masters Fabio Galli and Giovanna Trillini; for the epee, Weapon Manager Dario Chiadò will be supported by masters Roberto Cirillo, Enrico Di Ciolo and Daniele Pantoni; the masters Andrea Aquili and Leonardo Caserta will work with the technical commissioner of the saber Nicola Zanotti. Alongside the Azzurri fencers in Poland, also present were the FIS General Secretary, Marco Cannella, the doctor Gianvito Rapisarda, the physiotherapists Sara Primavera and Marco Taurino, and the weapons technicians Gianluca Farinelli and Riccardo Masini.

“We care very much about these European Games, above all because in the team competitions it will be necessary to score as many points as possible for the Olympic Qualification – said the President of the Italian Fencing Federation, Paolo Azzi -. We are returning from a European Individual to be framed but, after the legitimate euphoria for the 10 podiums and the victory in the medal table, the results of Plovdiv will have to represent a starting point towards new goals. It is the message that our coaches have transmitted to all the athletes and that is very clear in the minds of the boys, determined to give their best on the platforms in Krakow”.

The fencing program at the 2023 European Games, as already mentioned, will be developed over six days, with two competitions on each day which will start in the morning and whose final phases will take place from 6 pm. The most important bouts will be visible on ItaliaTeam TV, CONI’s OTT platform which, after the great success of the last Mediterranean Games in Oran, has relaunched the possibility for all enthusiasts to also experience the emotions of the event in Poland live.