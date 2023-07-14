Wimbledon has given back to Italian tennis the best versions of Berrettini and Sinner

And reverse stopped by the tape after touching the idea of ​​extending the challenge to the fourth set. Thus ended the dream of Jannik Sinner a Wimbledon. The 6-3 6-4 7-6 in favor of Novak Djokc – ninth final at Wimbledon and 35th at Grand Slam level in his career (no one between males and females has ever done better) – it may seem like a clear result but it contains an excellent performance by the South Tyrolean, on which the two sets also weigh untapped points in the third set. Sinner’s defeat closes the London adventure of the Italians, but it could be the beginning of one second half of the season full of satisfactions. In fact, this edition of Wimbledon has given back to Italian tennis the best versions of Matthew Berrettini e Jannik Sinnerveterans of difficult months, between problems physical e criticisms various (including heavy ones to Berrettini for his relationship with Melissa Satta).

Matthew Berrettini – From tears of disappointment to ecstasy within 20 days. It was the journey that Berrettini undertook between Stuttgart e London. From first round loss against Lorenzo Sonego 6-1 6-2 to win in three sets against Alexander Zverev in the third round of the Championships. A success, the latter, which certified the Roman’s full physical and psychological recovery. A condition that hasn’t been seen for at least a year, since the victory in 500 of the Queen’s in 2022. And never mind if the defeat in the round of 16 against Carlos Alcaraz. Matteo Berrettini is back and his recovery seems to be just beginning. To give him a further hand then the fast will also arrive North American concrete in a few weeks. These 180 forfeited points already hint at a return to the top 30 (currently Berrettini is number 32 in the world).

Jannik Sinner – The first semifinal Career slam at Wimbledon is equivalent to an important answer for Jannik Sinner. Compared to Berrettini, the South Tyrolean experienced a two-sided first half of the season: exciting until Mid-April (1 title in Montpellier and a final 1000 in Miami) e disappointing up to Wimbledon (with elimination in the second round of Roland Garros as the low point). Having broken the Grand Slam quarterfinals taboo on the fifth attempt – taking full advantage of a more than affordable draw – represents an injection of great trust for the rest of the season. The symptom of a growth that has passed over the criticisms received in recent weeks, and which do not take into account that tennis has always been a sport that tends to experience ups and downs. In short, the extraordinary regularity to which we have become accustomed i Big Three – and which we would also expect from Sinners, Musettis, Tsitsipas or Rune – is nothing more than an exception. Seven hundred and twenty points that bring Sinner closer to Atp Finals Of Torino (first declared objective of the season) and place him as one of the men under observation for the next ones Us Openstarting in a month and a half.

Lorenzo Musetti – But it wasn’t just the performances of Berrettini and Sinner that refreshed Italian tennis. He also transmitted great sensations at the Championships Lorenzo musetti. Eliminated in the third round by the Pole Hurkaczthe carrarino won his first matches on grass, showing off a confidence remarkable on this surface and brilliant fitness. The top 10 is less than 1000 points away. Maybe still too many, but it would be wrong not to think about it.

The US Open and the other Masters 1000 of course, but there is also more at stake for Italian tennis between now and the end of the season. There is the Coppa Davis. And if Berrettini, Musetti and Sinner maintain the level shown on the lawns of London, Volandri’s Italy could obtain various satisfactions. On the other hand, the first watershed is not far away. From the 12 to 17 September the group stage will take place. Italy was entered with Australia, Spain e Croatia. A complicated group but not impossible. The first step to try for the umpteenth time a company that has been missing since 1976. A feat that after this Wimbledon seems a little less distant.

