WImbledon: mammoth program follows rain chaos – sport.ORF.at

After it was hardly possible to play in Wimbledon on Tuesday due to rain, the third Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season is scheduled for a mammoth program this Wednesday. The organizers have scheduled no fewer than 87 games, three Austrians and one Austrian are on duty on the legendary Church Road in south-west London.



05.07.2023 09.30

While the game continued under cover on Center Court and Court 1 on Tuesday, the organizers put together the packed program for Wednesday. Originally, half of all second round games were intended for this, but about half of all opening matches are still to be played or brought to an end.

From an Austrian point of view, it’s all going from 12:00 p.m.: Because that’s when Sebastian Ofner (against the Czech Jiri Lehecka) and Dennis Novak (against the Canadian Milos Raonic) start their opening games.

Grabher continues Monday’s game

At the same time, Julia Grabher’s match against Danielle Collins from the USA, which has been waiting for a sequel since Monday, is taking place. The game had already been stopped the day before yesterday due to darkness when the score was 4:6, yesterday it could not be continued.

Austrian games

12.00 p.m. on Court 11: Ofner – Lehecka12.00 p.m. on Court 16: Novak – Raonic12.00 p.m. on Court 17: Grabher – Collins (continuation) third match after 12.00 p.m. on Court 2: Thiem – Tsitsipas (continuation)

Thiem had already made it on Tuesday, who made it 6: 3 3: 4 in a duel with the Greek star player Stefanos Tsitsipas before the rain spoiled the game. Thiem had played well when he returned to Wimbledon after four years.

Murray is waiting for Thiem or Tsitsipas

Thiem won the first set after a good performance and a little more than half an hour 6: 3, and the game of the Lower Austrian remained stable in the second round, which had been balanced until then, before no more points could be played on Tuesday.

It was only possible to play on the two covered main squares. And that’s when crowd favorite Andy Murray mastered his first hurdle. The 36-year-old clearly won against his British colleague Ryan Peniston 6: 3 6: 0 6: 1, which in turn is also interesting for Thiem or Tsitsipas, because the winner meets Murray.

After all: Since the scheduled program on the two main pitches was completed fairly quickly, two games that had been postponed on Monday were continued on Tuesday. The weather forecast looks better on Wednesday, but there is also a small chance of rain.

