Wimbledon: Rublew confidently solves ticket for the second round

Wimbledon

Andrei Rublev was the first Russian and one of the first players to buy a ticket for the second round in Wimbledon on Monday. The number seven of the tournament dispatched the Australian Max Purcell 6:3 7:5 6:4. Rublev, like all other players from Russia and Belarus, was excluded from the classic lawn game last year.



03.07.2023 16.29

“I’m very happy to be back here after two years and to have won my first match,” Rublev said on the pitch. The 25-year-old only had problems in the second set when he converted a 2:5 into a 7:5. Rublev, who had written the comment “No war” on a tournament camera shortly after the invasion in February 2022, was warmly greeted by the audience.

A year ago, Wimbledon was the only tournament to ban players from both countries because of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. As a result, the player organizations ATP and WTA did not award any world ranking points for Wimbledon and also penalized the tournament. As on the tours, players are not allowed to play under their national flag and must sign a declaration that they do not support the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, they are not allowed to receive any state aid from the two countries.

Reuters/Hannah Mckay Even a match break due to rain didn’t deter Swiatek in her clear win against Lin

Swiatek and Pegula continue in the women’s category

The American Jessica Pegula, who was seeded number four, also made it through, albeit with much more difficulty. After 2:20 hours she beat her compatriot Lauren Davis 6:2 6:7 (8/10) 6:3. World number one Iga Swiatek had fewer problems. The Pole beat Zhu Lin (CHN) 6:1 6:3.