Udinese market – Nesto goes to B / The bomber close to a new team

The Macedonian footballer is getting closer to his new club. Let’s go and see in detail which team is serious about the striker

The experience in black and white forIlya Nestorovsky came to an official end only three days ago. The footballer who shared several seasons in Udine seems to finally be ready for a new club. To date, all the offers come from the cadetteria and the final choice could arrive in the next few hours. Palermo and Venezia are the favourites, but the lagoon team seems to be one step ahead of the competition. His partner Mato Jajalo is also making the difference right now. The Bosnian footballer spent this January in the club that plays in the second category of Italian football and we know that Mato shared almost his entire career with Ilja. Possible yet another couple reunion, perhaps luckier than the one experienced in Udine. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on market hits. Pereyra decides his future

