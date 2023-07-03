Home » German Bundestag – Drugs Lagevrio procured centrally during the pandemic
Berlin: (hib/PK) In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Federal Ministry of Health centrally procured around 80,000 therapy units of the anti-corona drug Lagevrio with the active ingredient molnupiravir. This emerges from the answer (20/7473) of the federal government to a small question (20/7163) from the AfD parliamentary group.

According to the information, around 30,000 therapy units of the drug were delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021 and around 50,000 therapy units in the first quarter of 2022.

