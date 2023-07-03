Where to find the offer booklet

Rewe dispenses with the typical paper brochure and switches completely to online brochures. Here you can find out where you can now see the supermarket offers on your smartphone, tablet or PC.

You can find the Rewe online brochure here

Even if the brochure is no longer available in paper form, you don’t have to be satisfied with the list of offers on the website. You can continue to leaf through the usual booklet – but now only digitally on your mobile phone, tablet or PC.

Mobile device (smartphone & tablet)

You can simply use the mobile phone or tablet via the official Rewe app look at the current prospectus. To do this, proceed as follows:

Download the one that fits your device Rewe app down and open it. Tap at the bottom of the menu “% Offers”. Now give yours Postal code and choose the one for you matching market out of. Finally tap on the Banner “View offers in the market as a prospectus”.

Alternatively, you can also have the current brochure sent to you via WhatsApp. You can read exactly how this works here:

PC (Browser)

Of course, you can also look at the current brochure at any time simply in the browser on your PC. Simply do the following:

Opens the Rewe page in one new tab of the browser. Click on the top Markets & Offers Tab. Now select your market by clicking on the “Select market” button click if not already set. Finally click on the “Brochure” menu item.

Now you can directly in the browser scroll through the offers. If you want, you can also get the prospectus as PDF Download and view in the PDF reader of your choice. All you have to do is go to the top Button „Download“ click.

More ways to find deals

If you are only interested in the offers anyway or you want quick access to brochures from various supermarkets and discounters, there are also websites and apps that offer them together and sometimes also let you compare them.

For example, you can also find brochures and offers from Rewe and other shops at KaufDa, Marktguru or MeinProspekt.

