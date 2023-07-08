Home » WIMBLEDON SCHEDULE: Kvitová and Lehečka will play for the round of 16
Sports

by admin
Kvitová is the Wimbledon winner from 2011 and 2014. This year, she fulfills the role of the seeded nine and is handling the role of the favorite so far. Leheček’s match with the sixteenth-seeded Paul is also on the program at noon in SELČ. They also haven’t fought each other yet.

Vondroušová already made it to the round of 16 on Friday after a win over Croatian Donna Vekičová, Bouzková knocked out Caroline Garcia from France in a three-set battle. They will meet together on Sunday.

Saturday’s Wimbledon tennis program: Central court (14:30 CEST): Alcaraz (1-Sp.) – Jarry (25-Chile) Džábirová (6-Tun.) – Andreescuová (Can.) Boulterová (Brit.) – Rybakinová (3) -Kaz.) Court No. 1 (2:00 p.m.): Medvedev (3-Russia) – Fucsovics (Germany) Blinkova (Russia) – Sabalenkova (2-Belarus) Zverev (19-Germany) – Berrettini ( It.) Court No. 2 (12:00): Stevanovičová (Serb.) – KVITOVÁ (9-CZE) Djere (Serb.) – Tsitsipas (5-Greece) Tiafoe (10-USA) – Dimitrov (21-Bulh .)Court No. 12 (12:00): LEHEČKA (CZ) – Paul (16-USA)

