Winners and Losers: Recap of the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline

The Major League Baseball Trade Deadline has come and gone, with several teams making last-minute moves to bolster their squads for the final stretch of the season. While not all trades were equal, there were a few teams that emerged as winners from the deadline. Here are seven teams that stand out:

Astros:

The Astros made a significant move by acquiring Justin Verlander, who returned to Houston just when the team needed him most. This addition completes their rotation, and while it required giving up top prospects, the move is expected to be worth it.

Rays:

Despite injuries that took a toll on their starting pitching, the Rays made a notable addition in Aaron Civale. This move gives them quality innings and solidifies their chances in the division title race.

Cubs:

Jeimer Candelario, a World Series ring holder with the Cubs, joined the team and provided a much-needed boost to their batting lineup. While their division rivals did little at the trade deadline, the Cubs improved their chances to compete with the best run differential in the NL Central.

Padres:

The Padres, although unlikely to catch the Dodgers, made reinforcements by adding Ji-Man Choi, Rich Hill, Scott Barlow, and Garrett Cooper. With improved health and recent success, the Padres are ready to fight for a National League Wild Card spot.

Marlins:

The Marlins, currently owning the third-place spot in the National League Wild Card race, made notable additions in Jake Burger and Josh Bell to address their need for offense. With bullpen additions, the Marlins find themselves in an unfamiliar but commendable position.

Mets:

Despite a disappointing season, the Mets made smart moves by acquiring young prospects like Luisangel Acuña, Marco Vargas, Drew Gilbert, and Ryan Clifford. By improving their minor league system, the Mets are positioning themselves for future success.

Angels:

The Angels added C.J. Cron, Randal Grichuk, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López, and Dominic Leone, strengthening their team. However, the real triumph for the Angels is having Shohei Ohtani for the remainder of the season, creating excitement for the fans and increasing their chances of making a postseason push.

While these teams emerged as winners, other teams did not make significant moves or failed to improve their standing. The MLB Trade Deadline has undoubtedly reshaped the balance of power, making the final stretch of the season even more intriguing.

