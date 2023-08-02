The Cost of Education: Shakira’s Children Attend Exclusive Miami School with Hefty Tuition Fees

Title: Shakira’s Children Adjust to a New Life at Prestigious Miami School

Introduction:

Following her separation from Gerard Piqué, Shakira made the decision to leave Barcelona and start a new life in Miami with her two children, Milan and Sasha. The move marked a fresh beginning for Shakira but also brought significant changes for her children, including their education.

Moving to the US:

In April, the Colombian singer relocated to Miami with her two children, bidding farewell to the city that had witnessed the blossoming of her love story with Piqué. This move represented a new phase in Shakira’s life, but it had a considerable impact on Milan and Sasha.

Changes in Education:

The most significant change for the children came in their educational journey when they left their longtime school and enrolled in the prestigious Miami Country Day School. This exclusive educational institution has a reputation for hosting future stars, including Lele Pons, Zoe Kravitz, and Nastasha Lyonne.

Cost of Education:

According to ¡Hola! magazine, studying at Miami Country Day School incurs an annual fee ranging from $33,000 to $46,000 per student. Shakira is estimated to be paying between $66,000 and $92,000 per year for the education of Milan and Sasha, with the exact amount depending on their grade level.

Tuition Fees based on Grade Level:

1. Preschool: $33,800

2. Grades 1-4: $36,400

3. Fifth Grade: $40,100

4. Grades 6-8: $43,600

5. Grades 9-12: $46,700

Miami Country Day School Overview:

Situated just 15 minutes from Miami’s city center, the Miami Country Day School boasts top-notch facilities and accommodates approximately 1,270 students from preschool through diversified programs. With its multicultural environment, the school welcomes students from over 40 countries, making it a hub for diversity and cultural exchange.

Conclusion:

Although the separation of Shakira and Piqué led to significant changes in their lives, the move to Miami and enrollment in the prestigious Miami Country Day School has opened up new opportunities for Milan and Sasha. They embark on a fresh educational journey, surrounded by a multicultural community and benefiting from top-tier facilities.

