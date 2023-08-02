Lenovo’s New Portable Console: Legion Go

Title: Lenovo Developing New Portable Console “Legion Go” to Join Competitors in the Market

In a move reflecting the current trend of portable gaming consoles, Lenovo is set to introduce its own device into the market. The company hopes to join the likes of Valve, Asus, Sony, Logitech, and Razer who have already embarked on this lucrative path.

The upcoming console from Lenovo will be named “Legion Go,” according to reports from Windows Central. Following the footsteps of Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo’s offering will operate on the Windows 11 operating system, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of games.

Underneath its sleek exterior, the Legion Go will feature an AMD Phoenix processor, designed exclusively for slim and lightweight devices such as ultrabooks. Although specifics regarding the processor’s power are yet to be revealed, it is expected to offer competitive performance while minimizing weight and thickness.

One standout feature of the console is the anticipated 8-inch screen, slightly larger than its rivals such as the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. This larger display could potentially enhance the gaming experience for users.

Interestingly, Lenovo’s foray into portable gaming consoles is not entirely unexpected. The company had previously worked on a similar device called the Legion Play, which was a portable cloud gaming console with a 7-inch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, and ran on the Android 11 operating system. Unfortunately, the Legion Play never made it to the market.

Despite Lenovo’s reputation as a technology giant, the Legion Go may face stiff competition due to the saturated portable console market. As more brands vie for consumer attention, the road ahead may not be an easy one for Lenovo.

Gamers and technology enthusiasts eagerly await further details regarding the Legion Go. Only time will tell if Lenovo’s entry into the portable console space will be met with success, as they strive to make their mark amidst fierce competition.

